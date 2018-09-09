Ahmad floors Islamabad with 6 wickets in QAT

ISLAMABAD: Ahmad Bashir claimed six wickets as KRL bowled out Islamabad cheaply on the opening day of their Quaid-i-Azam Trophy match here at the Diamond Club Ground on Saturday.

The right-arm pace bowler bowled with fire to finish with impressive figures of 6-26.

Islamabad managed just 88 runs in 38.3 overs in their first innings. Left-arm pacer Saddaf Hussain (3-40) also bowled well.

For Islamabad, Ali Sarfraz (25) played well for a brief period.

KRL were 123-6 in reply when stumps were drawn for the day. Usman Arshad was playing well on 49 not out at close of play. Azeem Ghumman contributed 26.

Mohammad Nadeem (3-37) and Shahzad Azam (2-33) bowled well for Islamabad.

Scores in brief: Islamabad 88 all out in 38.3 overs (Ali Sarfraz 25, Shahzad Azam 15 not out; Ahmad Bashir 6-26, Saddaf Hussain 3-40). KRL 123-6 in 39 overs (Usman Arshad 49 not out, Azeem Ghumman 26; Mohammad Nadeem 3-37, Shahzad Azam 2-33).