Sun September 09, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Tough for overseas Pakistanis to provide $1,000 each for dams

Tough for overseas Pakistanis to provide $1,000 each for dams
The abandoned Article 27

The abandoned Article 27
History not to forgive if debt not paid back: CJP

History not to forgive if debt not paid back: CJP
PM Imran Khan’s sons visit Pakistan

PM Imran Khan’s sons visit Pakistan
Top baboos’ play role in furthering politicisation of bureaucracy

Top baboos’ play role in furthering politicisation of bureaucracy
Mamnoon completes term as president, Alvi takes oath today

Mamnoon completes term as president, Alvi takes oath today
Ready to form panel to probe ‘rigging’: Fawad

Ready to form panel to probe ‘rigging’: Fawad
PM to visit Karachi on Sept 16

PM to visit Karachi on Sept 16
PML-N govt gave CPEC, PTI hiked prices: Shahbaz

PML-N govt gave CPEC, PTI hiked prices: Shahbaz
Alibaba’s Jack Ma to unveil succession plan, remain chairman

Alibaba’s Jack Ma to unveil succession plan, remain chairman

Sports

AFP
September 9, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Jorginho grabs point for Italy in Nations League opener

BOLOGNA, Italy: Roberto Mancini’s first competitive game as Italy coach ended in a 1-1 Nations League draw with Poland, midfielder Jorginho saving Azzurri blushes with a second-half penalty to level Piotr Zielinski’s first-half opener in Bologna on Friday.

Mancini, 58, was appointed after the four-time winners’ shock failure to qualify for the 2018 World Cup for the first time since 1958.

Italy struggled in all areas, Zielinski opening for Poland five minutes before the break to angry whistles from the crowd at the Stadio Renato Dall’Ara.

Federico Chiesa came off the bench in the 71st minute to replace Lorenzo Insigne, and when he was brought down in the box minutes later Brazilian-born Jorginho stepped up to beat Lukasz Fabianski.

Striker Mario Balotelli played for an hour before being substituted by Mancini along with Insigne who spearheaded the early Azzurri attack along with Federico Bernardeschi.

Zielinski and Robert Lewandowski were in the front line for the Poles.

Mancini handed 26-year-old Fiorentina left-back Cristiano Biraghi his first cap.

But Poland piled on the pressure with two early scoring opportunities.

Gianluigi Donnarumma — between the posts after the retirement of Italy icon Gianluigi Buffon — blocked a point blank Zielinski shot on six minutes.

And the 19-year-old AC Milan goalkeeper dived to clear off Bayern Munich’s Lewandowski after 27 minutes.

Juventus winger Bernardeschi had the best chance to get Italy off the mark but rattled the post after 37 minutes.

But three minutes later a defensive blunder by Chelsea midfielder Jorginho gifted Poland the breakthrough they needed.

Jorginho lost possession to Lewandowski who crossed from the left for Zielinski to whip a powerful volley past the helpless Donnarumma.

Balotelli was replaced by Torino striker Andrea Belotti and Chiesa came off the bench and immediately had an impact.

The son of former international striker Enrico Chiesa, the 20-year-old forced a save from Fabianski and was then brought down by Bartosz Blaszczykowski for a penalty.

Jorginho converted to equalise and score his first goal for Italy.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Twinkle Khanna expresses displeasure on being called feminist ‘icon’

Twinkle Khanna expresses displeasure on being called feminist ‘icon’
Birthday boy Buttler puts England in command of India finale

Birthday boy Buttler puts England in command of India finale
Ariana Grande is getting blamed for ex-boyfriend Mac Miller's death

Ariana Grande is getting blamed for ex-boyfriend Mac Miller's death

Brief, angry confrontation in New York pits Nicki Minaj against Cardi B

Brief, angry confrontation in New York pits Nicki Minaj against Cardi B

Photos & Videos

Alibaba co-founder Jack Ma announces retirement

Alibaba co-founder Jack Ma announces retirement
Nicki Minaj gets assaulted by Cardi B at New York party

Nicki Minaj gets assaulted by Cardi B at New York party

Afridi reacts to 'Naswar video'

Afridi reacts to 'Naswar video'
Video gives glimpse into palatial PM House Imran decided not to use

Video gives glimpse into palatial PM House Imran decided not to use