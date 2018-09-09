CTD foils terror bid

PESHAWAR: The Counter-Terrorism Department of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police on Saturday foiled a major terrorism bid and arrested an alleged terrorist while transporting explosives to the provincial capital, officials said on Saturday.

An official of the CTD said that the terrorist, Qadeer Khan, was arrested from Ring Road near Jamil Chowk when he was transporting four kilograms of improvised explosive device to Peshawar.

The official said that explosives were defused and the terrorist was shifted to an unknown place for an interrogation.