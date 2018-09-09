Rise in power tariffs to enhance cost of business: ICCI

Islamabad : The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (ICCI) has showed concern over the proposed increase in power tariffs by the current government as it would further enhance the cost of doing business and put more burden on the common man. Therefore, it called upon the government to reconsider its decision.

Sheikh Amir Waheed, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has reportedly approved Rs.2 per unit increase in electricity tariff and 46 percent increase in gas tariff which was a cause of concern as it would make our exports more uncompetitive in international market leading to further slump in exports, squeeze purchase powers of the common man and bring harmful consequences to the business activities.

Sheikh Amir Waheed said that the trade and fiscal deficits of Pakistan were on the rise and the best way to overcome these deficits was to promote Pakistan’s trade and exports by creating conducive environment for business sector.