Health sector to change in three months, says minister

LAHORE : Punjab Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid has said there would be visible change in public health facilities during the next three months. She said quality health service was dream of Prime Minister Imran Khan. She was addressing a seminar at Services Institute of Health Sciences (SIMS) here on Saturday, according to a handout. She said we have to prepare young professionals to face challenges of hour and in this regard senior doctors should become role model.

The minister said, “I request professors and associate professors to remain in emergencies for few hours so that young professionals could learn in better way”. She said maltreatment of patients would not be acceptable. She said, “As a medical practitioner I advise you to understand psychology of patient before starting cure. Do not expect reward from patient because only Almighty Allah can reward your services”. Prof Dr Mehmood Ayaz, Principal SIMS, said medical community would become ‘arms’ of the minister to achieve certain health targets.