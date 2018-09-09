Pervaiz, Shujaat offer condolences

LAHORE : Pakistan Muslim League (PML) President Ch Shujaat Hussain and Punjab Assembly Speaker Ch Pervaiz Elahi have expressed grief over demise of sister of Ameer Ahle-Sunnat and founder of Dawat-e-Islami Maulana Ilyas Attar Qadri.

Conveying their condolence to the bereaved family, they have prayed for showering of blessings of Almighty Allah on the departed soul and grant of solace and patience to the bereaved. Ch Pervaiz and Provincial Minister for Mines & Minerals Hafiz Ammar Yasir also visited the residence of former I.G. Islamabad Aftab Cheema and offered condolences over demise of his daughter and prayed for the departed soul. They said that they share the grief and sorrow of the bereaved family and pray to Almighty Allah to grant them solace and patience.