NAB plea for Ahmad Cheema’s remand rejected

LAHORE : An accountability court on Saturday turned down a plea of National Accountability Bureau seeking physical remand of Ahad Khan Cheema in LDA City scam case.

It is learnt that the court refused to grant physical remand of Ahad Cheema as the bureau had already taken his 90 days physical remand.

The bureau has accused Ahad Cheema of misusing his powers in contracts of LDA city.

Cheema is already on judicial remand in Ashiana Housing scam by September 11.

According to the NAB, Ahad Cheema is accused of misusing his authority for awarding Ashiana-e-lqbal project contract worth Rs14 billion to Lahore CASA Developers, a joint venture firm, which was ineligible for the same.

The contract, in connivance with other accused persons, was awarded in violation of PPP Act, 2014.

NAB inquiry further revealed that Bismillah Engineering Services Co (a major shareholder of JV titled Lahore CASA Developers) was a proxy firm working on behalf of Paragon City (Pvt) Ltd.

Cheema allegedly received illegal gratification in the form of 32 kanals of land (valuing Rs30.09 million approximately) from the owners of Paragon City (Pvt) Ltd.