Sharjeel corruption case hearing put off until 26th

The accountability court-I has adjourned the hearing of a corruption reference against former Sindh information minister Sharjeel Inam Memon and 14 others until September 26 due to want of the National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) prosecutor.

NAB has accused Memon, information department officials, including Zulfiqar Ali Shalwani and Sarang Latif, and representatives of advertising agencies of committing corruption of over Rs5.76 billion while awarding advertisements of the government’s awareness drives in the electronic media in 2013.

Talking to the media after the hearing on Saturday, Memon said that an investigation into the recovery of bottles allegedly containing alcohol from his hospital room is under way, so he would prefer not to comment until the conclusion of the inquiry.

He accused the media of playing a negative role in the discussions on the entire issue, saying that the matter concerns only him and that the personal issue has nothing to do with his Pakistan Peoples Party.

Last week, Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar had discovered alcohol bottles and drugs during a surprise visit to Memon's room at a private hospital in Karachi.

Following the raid and examination, Memon was shifted to Central Prison Karachi.

Authorities on Friday collected blood samples of Memon along with his DNA samples, sources told Geo News. An earlier test report had said no trace of alcohol was found in his blood samples.