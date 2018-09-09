The future as history: Book explores possibility

“The better part of history lies in the future, not in the past.” With this quote of philosopher Bertrand Russell, Javed Jabber started off the discussion on the book, “Homo Deus”, by Yuval Noah Hariri.

The reading, sponsored by the book club of Karachi took the participants on an unusual voyage through time and human development.

Jabbar analysed various events that had taken place in human history. He said, “For most of history, humanity has been struggling with issues like control over food, famines, and the like.”

He cited the convening of a UN Food and Agriculture Organisation’s (FAO) conference in Rome in 1974 and talked about their prognosis of a major famine that may strike the world and said that the prognosis was negated.

He talked about the Bengal famine of 1943 and said that it was not a case of failed crop or insufficient harvest but because the UK government was forwarding all the produce to the front lines during World War II.

In his discourse, he provided some very important statistics. He said that in 2010, obesity killed 300 million people the world over.

He was of the view that interstate wars had ceased and now there were wars just between countries and groups. In this context, he cited the war between Saudi Arabia and the Houtis in Yemen which, he said, was not a war between Saudi Arabia and Yemen but between Saudi Arabia and the Houtis in Yemen.

Then, he talked of the “Humanesque Revolution” and said that around 12,000 years ago, the craft of agriculture came into existence when mankind decided that hunting and killing of species for food was not a good idea. In this category, he cited three kinds of humanist thought: liberal humanism advocating freedom of thought and expression by philosophers like Locke and Hobbs;

socialist humanism which laid down the preference of collective good over individual good; survival of the fittest and quoted Hitler’s thesis that only the “superior” Aryan race was productive and had a right to exist and had a right to eliminate humans who were thought to be useless.

He also talked of Alan Turing the man who is most credited with the invention of the computer.

The talk was highly informative and interesting about what possibilities the future could hold for the human race.

Author Yuval Noah Harari is a professor of history at the Hebrew University in Jerusalem and is a PhD in history from the University of Oxford, England.

Javed Jabbar says interstate wars have ceased and now there are wars just between countries and groups.