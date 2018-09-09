Clifton police foil bid to smuggle foreign liquor, arrest four suspects

The District South police on Saturday foiled a smuggling bid and seized a huge quantity of foreign liquor from a vehicle worth millions.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Omer Shahid Hamid of District South said that Clifton SHO Javed Ahmed, along with his intelligence staff and a police party of Clifton Police Station, was conducting snap checking on 26th Street near Ideal Bakery, DHA Phase V, when police stopped a Toyota Hiace (BMA-695).

The window glass of the vehicle was tinted, and when the police searched the vehicle, they found 250 bottles of branded wine in plastic bags.

The police arrested four men, who were supplying the wine bottles from Karachi to Islamabad.

During the initial interrogation, the suspects disclosed that they were supplying the wine, worth around a million rupees, by removing the passenger seats of the vehicle.

An FIR was lodged under sections 3 and 4 of the Prohibition Ordinance has been registered against the four.

The accused were identified as Sharyar, who was driving the vehicle, Rasool Bakhsh, Shahzaib and Asif. Further investigations are under way.

Two gangsters held

The paramilitary force, during targeted operations, arrested two gangsters involved in a number of criminal offences.

The spokesman for the Sindh Rangers said that soldiers conducted raids in Saeedabad and Baldia Town from where they arrested two accused later identified as Jehanzeb and Adnan, who were said to belong to Lyari gang war.

In 2017, Jehanzeb remained involved in cracker attacks, target killings, extortion and drug peddling offences in Lyari. Adnan was said to be involved in the gang war between the Ghaffar Zikri and Aziz Baloch groups, besides committing other heinous crimes, including target killings and extortion.

The two were handed over to local police for further legal action with weapons. Further investigations are under way.