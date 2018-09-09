Mayor’s official car snatched at gunpoint in DHA

Gunmen snatched a government vehicle from the family of Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar from Defence area on Saturday.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Omer Shahid Hamid of District South said that it was about 3pm when information was received that a Toyota Corolla car bearing registration number GSD-999 had been snatched from Shahbaz Commercial.

Police teams rushed to the scene where they were informed that three armed men in a white Suzuki Cultus had snatched the vehicle at gunpoint and fled. The car was in the use of the mayor’s family.

SSP Hamid added that the incident seemed to be linked to earlier snatchings of government vehicles; however, they were checking for the availability of CCTV footage to identify the culprits. Further investigation are under way.