Sun September 09, 2018
Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
September 9, 2018

‘CNG supply shutdown to penalise Sindh’s people for not voting for PTI’

Sindh Information Adviser Murtaza Wahab has suspected that people in cities of Sindh are being deprived of CNG supplies for a prolonged stretch of time lasting up to 48 hours as they are being penalised for not voting in favour of the ruling political party in the Centre (PTI) in the last general elections.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, the chief minister’s adviser expressed serious concern over frequent prolonged shutdowns of the supplies of Compressed Natural Gas to cities of Sindh without any prior schedule or announcement.

He said that the CNG supply was being curtailed in Sindh showing sheer inefficiency of the federal government. He said that consumers in Sindh had to adversely suffer owing to the curtailment of natural gas and CNG supplies on a prolonged basis without any valid cause.

The provincial information adviser said that the people of Sindh should not be made to suffer owing to the unavailability of CNG for a prolonged period when the province had its own abundant reserves of natural gas. This is not justice being done to the people of Sindh, he said.

He said that the people would be compelled to take to the streets in protest in case they were made to suffer more on account of the prolonged shutdown of the CNG supply.

He said that the people of the province wanted to know the reason behind the failure of the Sui Southern Gas Company to ensure a constant and uninterrupted CNG supply in Sindh.

The adviser said that Sindh had yet to get its due share from the natural resources being produced in the province and that was because of injustice on the part of the federation.

He said the curtailment of the gas supply to the residents of a province which had abundant gas reserves of its own was tantamount to violating the provisions of the constitution.

