Sun September 09, 2018
Tough for overseas Pakistanis to provide $1,000 each for dams

Tough for overseas Pakistanis to provide $1,000 each for dams
The abandoned Article 27

The abandoned Article 27
History not to forgive if debt not paid back: CJP

History not to forgive if debt not paid back: CJP
PM Imran Khan's sons visit Pakistan

PM Imran Khan’s sons visit Pakistan
Top baboos' play role in furthering politicisation of bureaucracy

Top baboos’ play role in furthering politicisation of bureaucracy
Mamnoon completes term as president, Alvi takes oath today

Mamnoon completes term as president, Alvi takes oath today
Ready to form panel to probe 'rigging': Fawad

Ready to form panel to probe ‘rigging’: Fawad
PM to visit Karachi on Sept 16

PM to visit Karachi on Sept 16
PML-N govt gave CPEC, PTI hiked prices: Shahbaz

PML-N govt gave CPEC, PTI hiked prices: Shahbaz
Alibaba's Jack Ma to unveil succession plan, remain chairman

Alibaba’s Jack Ma to unveil succession plan, remain chairman

National

OC
Our Correspondent
September 9, 2018

Share

NAB plea for Ahmad Cheema’s remand rejected

LAHORE: An accountability court on Saturday turned down a plea of National Accountability Bureau seeking physical remand of Ahad Khan Cheema in LDA City scam case.

It is learnt that the court refused to grant physical remand of Ahad Cheema as the bureau had already taken his 90 days physical remand.

The bureau has accused Ahad Cheema of misusing

his powers in contracts of

LDA city.

Cheema is already on judicial remand in Ashiana Housing scam by September 11.

According to the NAB, Ahad Cheema is accused of misusing his authority for awarding Ashiana-e-lqbal project contract worth Rs14 billion to Lahore CASA Developers, a joint venture firm, which was ineligible for the same.

The contract, in connivance with other accused persons, was awarded in violation of PPP Act, 2014.

NAB inquiry further revealed that Bismillah Engineering Services Co (a major shareholder of JV titled Lahore CASA Developers) was a proxy firm working on behalf of Paragon City (Pvt) Ltd.

Cheema allegedly received illegal gratification in the form of 32 kanals of land (valuing Rs30.09 million approximately) from the owners of Paragon City (Pvt) Ltd.

