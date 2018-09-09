JUI-F not afraid of threats, says Akram

BANNU: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) senior leader and Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Akram Khan Durrani said on Saturday they were not afraid of suicide blasts and threats and would continue to raise voice for their rights.

He was speaking at a public gathering at Mandan Park in connection with the upcoming by-poll.

Akram Durrani said the Huwaid tribe had sacrificed their loved ones during the campaign for July 25 general election.

“I salute the people

who always supported me and the party,” he said and added their sacrifices would not

go waste.

The party leaders including NA-35 candidate for the by-election Zahid Akram Durrani, former MPA Malik Riaz Khan, Tehsil Nazim Malik Ihsan Khan, Izazullah Haqqani and others were present on the occasion.

The JUI-F leader said the polling agents of the party candidates would not leave the polling stations until the counting was completed.

“Maulana Asad Mehmood would resist the anti-Islam elements in the Parliament in place of Maulana Fazlur Rehman,” he added.

He said the anti-Islam elements would try to damage Islamic values but his party would never allow them to succeed in their designs.