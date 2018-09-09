KPCSW team visits Shangla

PESHAWAR: A delegation from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Commission on the Status of Women (KPCSW) visited Shangla district on Saturday and held meetings with the local women and district administration ahead of re-elections in PK 23.

The visit was aimed at understanding causes of low participation of women voters in general election 2018 from the constituency and measures taken for increased

participation of women in the re-polls, scheduled for September 10.