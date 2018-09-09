Woman shot dead in Takht Bhai

TAKHT BHAI: A man allegedly shot dead his sister and injured his sister-in-law and his two sons over women’s dispute in Qand Ghaar on Saturday, official sources said.

They said that one Ayaz entered the house of his sister and opened fire in Qand Ghaar area.

As a result, his sister Shahida Bibi was killed on the spot while her husband Tariq and her two sons four-year old Maaz and three-year old Aizaz sustained injuries.