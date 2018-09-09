Sun September 09, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Tough for overseas Pakistanis to provide $1,000 each for dams

Tough for overseas Pakistanis to provide $1,000 each for dams
The abandoned Article 27

The abandoned Article 27
History not to forgive if debt not paid back: CJP

History not to forgive if debt not paid back: CJP
PM Imran Khan’s sons visit Pakistan

PM Imran Khan’s sons visit Pakistan
Top baboos’ play role in furthering politicisation of bureaucracy

Top baboos’ play role in furthering politicisation of bureaucracy
Mamnoon completes term as president, Alvi takes oath today

Mamnoon completes term as president, Alvi takes oath today
Ready to form panel to probe ‘rigging’: Fawad

Ready to form panel to probe ‘rigging’: Fawad
PM to visit Karachi on Sept 16

PM to visit Karachi on Sept 16
PML-N govt gave CPEC, PTI hiked prices: Shahbaz

PML-N govt gave CPEC, PTI hiked prices: Shahbaz
Alibaba’s Jack Ma to unveil succession plan, remain chairman

Alibaba’s Jack Ma to unveil succession plan, remain chairman

National

OC
Our Correspondent
September 9, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Rise in power tariffs to enhance cost of business: ICCI

Islamabad: The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (ICCI) has showed concern over the proposed increase in power tariffs by the current government as it would further enhance the cost of doing business and put more burden on the common man. Therefore, it called upon the government to reconsider its decision.

Sheikh Amir Waheed, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has reportedly approved Rs.2 per unit increase in electricity tariff and 46 percent increase in gas tariff which was a cause of concern as it would make our exports more uncompetitive in international market leading to further slump in exports, squeeze purchase powers of the common man and bring harmful consequences to the business activities.

Sheikh Amir Waheed said that the trade and fiscal deficits of Pakistan were on the rise and the best way to overcome these deficits was to promote Pakistan’s trade and exports by creating conducive environment for business sector. However, he said that such measures of the government would affect exports and create more problems for the economy. He urged that the government should reconsider its decision of hiking the electricity and gas tariff in order to save the people as well as the economy from further troubles.

Muhammad Naveed Malik, Senior Vice President and Nisar Mirza Vice President ICCI said that the Economic Advisory Council has reportedly advised the government not to increase electricity and gas tariff and focus on broadening the tax base, which was a very wise advice. They said that instead of raising power tariffs, government should try to act upon the advice of EAC to achieve beneficial results for the economy.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Twinkle Khanna expresses displeasure on being called feminist ‘icon’

Twinkle Khanna expresses displeasure on being called feminist ‘icon’
Birthday boy Buttler puts England in command of India finale

Birthday boy Buttler puts England in command of India finale
Ariana Grande is getting blamed for ex-boyfriend Mac Miller's death

Ariana Grande is getting blamed for ex-boyfriend Mac Miller's death

Brief, angry confrontation in New York pits Nicki Minaj against Cardi B

Brief, angry confrontation in New York pits Nicki Minaj against Cardi B

Photos & Videos

Alibaba co-founder Jack Ma announces retirement

Alibaba co-founder Jack Ma announces retirement
Nicki Minaj gets assaulted by Cardi B at New York party

Nicki Minaj gets assaulted by Cardi B at New York party

Afridi reacts to 'Naswar video'

Afridi reacts to 'Naswar video'
Video gives glimpse into palatial PM House Imran decided not to use

Video gives glimpse into palatial PM House Imran decided not to use