Canadian, Pakistani bands perform at Lok Virsa

Islamabad: Leading Canadian music band 'A Tribe Called Red' along with Pakistani music band 'Khumariyaan' enthralled audience here at a musical concert organised by the Canadian High Commission here at the Open Air Theatre of Lok Virsa.

Canadian High Commissioner to Pakistan Perry John Calderwood, Lok Virsa Executive Director Shaheera Shahid, foreign diplomats and a large number of foreigners and local audience attended the concert.

A representative for the Canadian band said 'A Tribe Called Red' represented Canada's both rich musical history and culture.

He said it was amazing experience to come here and perform in the music loving people of Pakistan.

"Having enjoyed the current visit, we would like to come here again and collaborate with Pakistani musicians," he said.

The Canadian envoy called for cultural promotion between the two countries saying it plays a very constructive role in development of societies.