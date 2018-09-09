Olympic champion banned for life in abuse case

LOS ANGELES, California: Two-time Olympic taekwondo champion Steven Lopez has been handed a life ban by the US Center for SafeSport following an allegation of sexual misconduct, it was confirmed on Friday.

Lopez has been deemed “permanently ineligible” from future competition in a ruling made by the center on Thursday following a four-month investigation.

The 39-year-old, a gold medalist at both the 2000 and 2004 Olympic Games, had been suspended since May. His brother Jean, a coach on the US Olympic taekwondo team, had already been banned for life for sexual offenses.

Steven Lopez could yet appeal his suspension, the center said on its website. The Houston Chronicle newspaper reported that the offense which prompted his ban involved a 14-year-old girl in 2000 when he was 22.

He reportedly began “grooming” the girl for abuse when she was 10 years old, the report cited investigators as saying.

The suspension comes after four women athletes sued the US Olympic Committee and USA Taekwondo for sex trafficking in a federal lawsuit filed in May.