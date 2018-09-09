Sun September 09, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
India remains cautious to Imran govt’s overtures

India remains cautious to Imran govt’s overtures
Tough for overseas Pakistanis to provide $1,000 each for dams

Tough for overseas Pakistanis to provide $1,000 each for dams
History not to forgive if debt not paid back: CJP

History not to forgive if debt not paid back: CJP
PM Imran Khan’s sons visit Pakistan

PM Imran Khan’s sons visit Pakistan
Top baboos’ play role in furthering politicisation of bureaucracy

Top baboos’ play role in furthering politicisation of bureaucracy
Mamnoon completes term as president, Alvi takes oath today

Mamnoon completes term as president, Alvi takes oath today
Ready to form panel to probe ‘rigging’: Fawad

Ready to form panel to probe ‘rigging’: Fawad
PM to visit Karachi on Sept 16

PM to visit Karachi on Sept 16
PML-N govt gave CPEC, PTI hiked prices: Shahbaz

PML-N govt gave CPEC, PTI hiked prices: Shahbaz
Alibaba’s Jack Ma to unveil succession plan, remain chairman

Alibaba’s Jack Ma to unveil succession plan, remain chairman

World

AFP
September 9, 2018

Share

Advertisement

North Korea shows off achievements, but not missiles at its 70th birthday

PYONGYANG: North Korea began celebrating its 70th birthday on Saturday with a showcase of its achievements -- without a missile in sight.

The Democratic People´s Republic of Korea was proclaimed on September 9, 1948, three years after Moscow and Washington divided the peninsula between them in the closing days of the Second World War.

The anniversary is a major occasion in the North, and is being marked with a series of events expected to include a military parade and the return of the ´Mass Games´ -- unique acrobatic shows that are staged on a vast scale.

The celebrations began on Saturday evening with a concert in front of an invited audience of several thousand people at Pyongyang Indoor Stadium.

Featuring three of the state´s top musical ensembles -- the State Merited Chorus army choir, the Samjiyon Orchestra and the Mansudae Art Troupe -- a red grand piano took centre stage.

At such events in North Korea performers normally play in front of a giant screen displaying the country´s successes.

In recent years that has always included footage of the ballistic missile launches under leader Kim Jong Un that, along with Pyongyang´s nuclear tests, have earned the North multiple sets of UN Security Council sanctions.

But in a dramatic turnaround on the peninsula triggered by the Winter Olympics in the South in February, the North is engaged on multiple diplomatic fronts, even as the US insists it give up its weapons.

After a June meeting between Kim and US President Donald Trump in Singapore and its third summit with the South´s President Moon Jae-in due in Pyongyang later this month, the North is keen to send a different message to the past.

Instead of missiles, the imagery at Saturday´s concert highlighted North Korean landmarks, from its spiritual birthplace Mount Paektu to the Pyongyang skyline, and economic development, with shots of factories, steel plants, and abundant fields of wheat.

Only a few short segments featured the military, with only conventional equipment on display.

And in one, when tanks rolled, jets flew and infantry marched, a message ran across the top of the screen: "Military strength ensures peace".

Moments later the hardware was replaced with images of ripe red apples.

In April, leader Kim declared the North´s nuclear programme a success and said the country´s new strategic priority would be "socialist economic construction".

Every time Kim´s grandfather, the North´s founder Kim Il Sung, or his successors appeared on screen the audience broke into applause, with the loudest reserved for the current leader.

Songs included ´Socialism, I love you´, and the first-ever public performance of a new ode to Kim Jong Un, "Be loved, our father".

"The Supreme Leader visits every family even at midnight and even at dawn," ran the lyrics. "He hears everything the ordinary people say.... We are confident in his powerful leadership, taking us to the future, Oh, Comrade Kim Jong Un."

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Twinkle Khanna expresses displeasure on being called feminist ‘icon’

Twinkle Khanna expresses displeasure on being called feminist ‘icon’
Birthday boy Buttler puts England in command of India finale

Birthday boy Buttler puts England in command of India finale
Ariana Grande is getting blamed for ex-boyfriend Mac Miller's death

Ariana Grande is getting blamed for ex-boyfriend Mac Miller's death

Brief, angry confrontation in New York pits Nicki Minaj against Cardi B

Brief, angry confrontation in New York pits Nicki Minaj against Cardi B

Photos & Videos

Alibaba co-founder Jack Ma announces retirement

Alibaba co-founder Jack Ma announces retirement
Nicki Minaj gets assaulted by Cardi B at New York party

Nicki Minaj gets assaulted by Cardi B at New York party

Afridi reacts to 'Naswar video'

Afridi reacts to 'Naswar video'
Video gives glimpse into palatial PM House Imran decided not to use

Video gives glimpse into palatial PM House Imran decided not to use