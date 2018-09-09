The success of the PSL

The Pakistan Super League (PSL) was probably the best thing that happened to Pakistan’s cricket. The fourth edition of the PSL will be held next year. The popularity of the event has grown to such an extent that every new season brings new international cricketers to the league. This shows the success that the league has had with its past seasons.

If reports are to be believed, South African cricketer AB De Villiers has confirmed that he will be the part of the fourth edition of the PSL. The participation of one of the world’s best batsmen in the league will make the league even more exciting. It is hoped that more international cricketers will join the league to make it further entertaining for PSL fans.

Muhammad Bakhtiyar

Kech