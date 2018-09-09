CADD’s fate

This refers to the news report ‘CADD’s fate hangs in balance’ (Sep 8). In 2011, all education institutions working under the federal directorate of education were given under CADD. Since then, the student-teacher ratio has gone down slide. The FPSC doesn’t have the power to either approve any promotion or induct new people. In addition, red tap has promoted appointments of their kith and kin as teachers on a daily wage bases in total disregard of merit.

It is disappointing that there is no formal admission policy for Islamabad’s schools and colleges. Since the prime minister of Pakistan has declared educational emergency, it is requested that all education institutions should be handed over to the Ministry of Education and that new teachers’ appointments should be made through the FPSC only on an urgent basis.

Muhammad Mahmood

Islamabad