Sun September 09, 2018
India remains cautious to Imran govt’s overtures

Tough for overseas Pakistanis to provide $1,000 each for dams

History not to forgive if debt not paid back: CJP

PM Imran Khan’s sons visit Pakistan

Top baboos’ play role in furthering politicisation of bureaucracy

Mamnoon completes term as president, Alvi takes oath today

Ready to form panel to probe ‘rigging’: Fawad

PM to visit Karachi on Sept 16

PML-N govt gave CPEC, PTI hiked prices: Shahbaz

Alibaba’s Jack Ma to unveil succession plan, remain chairman

September 9, 2018

CADD’s fate

This refers to the news report ‘CADD’s fate hangs in balance’ (Sep 8). In 2011, all education institutions working under the federal directorate of education were given under CADD. Since then, the student-teacher ratio has gone down slide. The FPSC doesn’t have the power to either approve any promotion or induct new people. In addition, red tap has promoted appointments of their kith and kin as teachers on a daily wage bases in total disregard of merit.

It is disappointing that there is no formal admission policy for Islamabad’s schools and colleges. Since the prime minister of Pakistan has declared educational emergency, it is requested that all education institutions should be handed over to the Ministry of Education and that new teachers’ appointments should be made through the FPSC only on an urgent basis.

Muhammad Mahmood

Islamabad

Twinkle Khanna expresses displeasure on being called feminist ‘icon’

Birthday boy Buttler puts England in command of India finale

Ariana Grande is getting blamed for ex-boyfriend Mac Miller's death

Brief, angry confrontation in New York pits Nicki Minaj against Cardi B

Alibaba co-founder Jack Ma announces retirement

Nicki Minaj gets assaulted by Cardi B at New York party

Afridi reacts to 'Naswar video'

Video gives glimpse into palatial PM House Imran decided not to use

