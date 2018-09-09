Permanent employees

The state-owned channel, PTV, remained operative without an MD for a long time during the tenure of the previous PML-N-led government. This caused delays in different matters like promotions and regularisation of contract employees. Such cases require the approval of an MD. Many contract employees were waiting for regularisation of their contracts.

The sad part of this issue is that even after receiving the MD’s signed letter, the date of issuance of the letter determines when the tenure of an employee in the organisation begins and related benefits are started. The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting appointed an interim MD a couple of months back, but only a few employees were regularised while several IT Employees are still waiting for their regularisation. The prime minister must personally look into the affairs of PTV for the early resolution of the issue.

Engr Asim Nawab

Islamabad