Sun September 09, 2018
Newspost

September 9, 2018

Price hikes

The Pakistani people should not have hopes that any new government would bring relief for them. After having received hefty electric bills in the first month of the PTI-led government’s tenure, people were shocked to learn that electricity prices have been further raised by Rs2 per unit. Following this, the gas prices were raised by 46 percent – a 180 percent increase for domestic consumers. So what actually stands between the PTI-led government and the PPP’s or PML-N’s. This exponential increase is a huge burden on those people who are already living from hand to mouth.

Unfortunately, we have a weak and divided opposition that is so involved in its own problems that we cannot expect it to fight against these problems in the assemblies. Those people who were waiting for a change are also thoroughly disappointed with these decisions and have realised in the first fortnight what this new government is capable of. It would just keep the public busy for five years by showing that it is after ‘the thieves’ who have robbed the country. It is clear that this was its only agenda. It doesn’t have the capability to improve the country’s affair in any manner.

Zahid Ali Khan

Rawalpindi

*****

Instead of seeking explanations from the financial management of companies including Wapda, SNGPL and SSGC, the government has increased the price of electricity by Rs2 per unit and gas prices by 46 percent. This cannot be justified in the current unrestricted price hike of other daily items. This is an easy way to shift the burden of losses incurred due to theft, inefficiency and line losses to consumers.

Why should the people suffer because of the mismanagement of these companies? Before burdening the consumers, the government should take drastic steps to streamline the affairs of the companies concerned. The new beginning of Naya Pakistan and the so-called tabdeeli do not seem to be people-friendly.

Qazi Jamshed Alam Siddiqui

Lahore

