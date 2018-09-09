Horrors of dengue

The sudden outbreak of dengue in Shikarpur calls for immediate action of the authorities concerned. Hospitals are filled with patients who are suffering from this serious disease. This situation would have been averted, had the government taken appropriate action to deal with the growing issue of lack of cleanliness in the city. Heaps of garbage and standing sewage water are main reasons for the outbreak of the disease.

Now, nearly half of the city is witnessing the rise of number of dengue fever cases. Many people do not have enough resources and expenditure to seek the treatment of this disease. It is the responsibility of the provincial government to offer free treatment to residents. Also, the authorities must launch a spray campaign in the city at the earliest.

Zamir Ahmed Memon

Shikarpur