Respect the sacrifices

In government colleges, taking national cadet course is mandatory for all first-year students. Students wear army uniform and feel proud. An army trainer teaches basic defense strategies to students. Through this course, the students realise how tough the role of the army is. Such initiatives should be taken in all education institutions.

Defence Day was celebrated a few days ago. It reminded us of the sacrifices that our army makes for the country. We salute the Pakistan Army and soldiers who gave their lives for Pakistan.

Mairaj Nadeem

Lahore