Kraft Heinz sees rising costs

NEW YORK: Kraft Heinz Co is feeling the pinch from trade conflicts and rising costs, but is still willing to consider an acquisition to fuel growth, its chief executive officer said on Friday.CEO Bernardo Hees said in an interview that the maker of Heinz ketchup and Maxwell House coffee is “being hurt” by retaliation over U.S. steel and aluminum tariffs, which Canada responded to by slapping taxes on goods ranging from sauces to coffee. Kraft Heinz has described coffee as one of its key commodities in the United States and Canada.

Hees said the company and food industry was seeking exemptions from the tariffs on specific products.

Febreze and Gillette manufacturer Procter & Gamble Co told Reuters in July that some of its products sold in Canada would be affected by the tariffs as well.

Canada’s top trade negotiator and her U.S. counterpart started a third day of talks to save the North American Free Trade Agreement on Friday as differences between the two sides appeared to have narrowed.

Yet the trade conflict is adding to the pressures on Hees and industry peers trying to fatten profits even as consumers change their eating habits and U.S. inflation perks up.

Kraft Heinz topped quarterly profit and revenue estimates when it reported results last month as it raised product prices and posted higher-than-expected U.S. sales for the first time in several quarters.

Hees nonetheless said cost pressures are creeping up from labor to transportation, oil and plastic packaging. He did not specify how much he expected costs to hit the company’s earnings, saying that consumption and other economic trends are “really on the right foot.”

“That’s why for us to have an agreement on this - it would be very positive,” Hees said of U.S.-Canada trade negotiations. “In reality it takes the uncertainty out so we can invest for the long run.”