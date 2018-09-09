Sun September 09, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
India remains cautious to Imran govt’s overtures

India remains cautious to Imran govt’s overtures
Tough for overseas Pakistanis to provide $1,000 each for dams

Tough for overseas Pakistanis to provide $1,000 each for dams
History not to forgive if debt not paid back: CJP

History not to forgive if debt not paid back: CJP
PM Imran Khan’s sons visit Pakistan

PM Imran Khan’s sons visit Pakistan
Top baboos’ play role in furthering politicisation of bureaucracy

Top baboos’ play role in furthering politicisation of bureaucracy
Mamnoon completes term as president, Alvi takes oath today

Mamnoon completes term as president, Alvi takes oath today
Ready to form panel to probe ‘rigging’: Fawad

Ready to form panel to probe ‘rigging’: Fawad
PM to visit Karachi on Sept 16

PM to visit Karachi on Sept 16
PML-N govt gave CPEC, PTI hiked prices: Shahbaz

PML-N govt gave CPEC, PTI hiked prices: Shahbaz
Alibaba’s Jack Ma to unveil succession plan, remain chairman

Alibaba’s Jack Ma to unveil succession plan, remain chairman

Business

REUTERS
September 9, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Kraft Heinz sees rising costs

NEW YORK: Kraft Heinz Co is feeling the pinch from trade conflicts and rising costs, but is still willing to consider an acquisition to fuel growth, its chief executive officer said on Friday.CEO Bernardo Hees said in an interview that the maker of Heinz ketchup and Maxwell House coffee is “being hurt” by retaliation over U.S. steel and aluminum tariffs, which Canada responded to by slapping taxes on goods ranging from sauces to coffee. Kraft Heinz has described coffee as one of its key commodities in the United States and Canada.

Hees said the company and food industry was seeking exemptions from the tariffs on specific products.

Febreze and Gillette manufacturer Procter & Gamble Co told Reuters in July that some of its products sold in Canada would be affected by the tariffs as well.

Canada’s top trade negotiator and her U.S. counterpart started a third day of talks to save the North American Free Trade Agreement on Friday as differences between the two sides appeared to have narrowed.

Yet the trade conflict is adding to the pressures on Hees and industry peers trying to fatten profits even as consumers change their eating habits and U.S. inflation perks up.

Kraft Heinz topped quarterly profit and revenue estimates when it reported results last month as it raised product prices and posted higher-than-expected U.S. sales for the first time in several quarters.

Hees nonetheless said cost pressures are creeping up from labor to transportation, oil and plastic packaging. He did not specify how much he expected costs to hit the company’s earnings, saying that consumption and other economic trends are “really on the right foot.”

“That’s why for us to have an agreement on this - it would be very positive,” Hees said of U.S.-Canada trade negotiations. “In reality it takes the uncertainty out so we can invest for the long run.”

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Twinkle Khanna expresses displeasure on being called feminist ‘icon’

Twinkle Khanna expresses displeasure on being called feminist ‘icon’
Birthday boy Buttler puts England in command of India finale

Birthday boy Buttler puts England in command of India finale
Ariana Grande is getting blamed for ex-boyfriend Mac Miller's death

Ariana Grande is getting blamed for ex-boyfriend Mac Miller's death

Brief, angry confrontation in New York pits Nicki Minaj against Cardi B

Brief, angry confrontation in New York pits Nicki Minaj against Cardi B

Photos & Videos

Alibaba co-founder Jack Ma announces retirement

Alibaba co-founder Jack Ma announces retirement
Nicki Minaj gets assaulted by Cardi B at New York party

Nicki Minaj gets assaulted by Cardi B at New York party

Afridi reacts to 'Naswar video'

Afridi reacts to 'Naswar video'
Video gives glimpse into palatial PM House Imran decided not to use

Video gives glimpse into palatial PM House Imran decided not to use