Sun September 09, 2018
India remains cautious to Imran govt’s overtures

Tough for overseas Pakistanis to provide $1,000 each for dams

History not to forgive if debt not paid back: CJP

PM Imran Khan’s sons visit Pakistan

Top baboos’ play role in furthering politicisation of bureaucracy

Mamnoon completes term as president, Alvi takes oath today

Ready to form panel to probe ‘rigging’: Fawad

PM to visit Karachi on Sept 16

PML-N govt gave CPEC, PTI hiked prices: Shahbaz

Alibaba’s Jack Ma to unveil succession plan, remain chairman

Business

REUTERS
September 9, 2018

Oil firm

Singapore : Oil prices held steady as a fall in U.S. crude inventories to the lowest levels since 2015 supported the market, although Sino-U.S. trade tensions and economic weakness from emerging markets remained a concern.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $67.93 per barrel at 0654 GMT, up 16 cent from their last settlement. International Brent crude futures were up 8 cents at $76.58 a barrel. "Oil inventory data released last night showed a larger-than-expected draw in crude inventories," said William O´Loughlin, investment analyst at Australia´s Rivkin Securities. U.S. commercial crude oil inventories fell by 4.3 million barrels to 401.49 million barrels in the week to Aug. 31, the lowest since February 2015, U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) data showed on Thursday. Despite that, analysts said prices were curbed by a rise in refined product stocks and a relatively weak U.S. peak fuel consumption season this summer, known as the driving season.

