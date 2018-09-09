Sun September 09, 2018
Business

OC
Our Correspondent
September 9, 2018

Rupee likely to remain range-bound

The rupee remained flat against the dollar for most of the outgoing week due to sluggish activity. The rupee traded at 124.19 to 124.24 in the interbank market, amid soft dollar demand from importers.

In the kerb market, the rupee saw moderate variation. It hovered in the range of 124.30/70 during the week.

Dealers said the currency is likely to maintain its current levels because of weak demand from the corporate sector for its payments in the coming week. The rupee is trading at 124 since August.

Analysts said the rupee is expected to lose grounds, if it goes to the IMF in the times to come.

Pakistan is likely to seek the IMF programme next month to meet its $31 billion external financing requirements in the current fiscal year.

Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves continued to show falling trend. The forex reserves dropped 1.89 percent to $16.369 billion as of August 31.

The forex reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan amounted to $9.885 billion, down $342 million, compared with the preceding week.

The decline in the foreign exchange reserves was due to external debt servicing and other official payments.

The foreign currency reserves of commercial banks rose to $6.484 billion against $6.458 billion.

In the interbank dealings, the rupee started the week by gaining five paisas against the dollar. It closed at 124.19/dollar.

On Tuesday, the rupee maintained its firmness against the dollar trading at Rs124.24 due to almost flat demand. It continued to hover at 124.24 until Friday, amid lethargic trading activity.

