September 08, 2018
Agencies
September 8, 2018

Chinese FM arrives in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi arrived in Pakistan for a three-day official visit on Friday.

The Chinese foreign minister will hold delegation-level talks with his Pakistani counterpart, a spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

He will also call on the outgoing President Mamnoon Hussain, Prime Minister Imran Khan, National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa. This is the first official visit by a Chinese dignitary since the new government was formed in Pakistan.

The Chinese state councilor is visiting Pakistan on the invitation of Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying announced Thursday.

Chunying said China and Pakistan were all-weather strategic partners, adding that the two countries were ‘good neighbours, good friends, and good brothers’.

She added, during the visit the Chinese FM will also visit the meet high-level leadership of Pakistan.

The two sides will exchange views on bilateral relations and international and regional issues of common concern, Chunying added.

Moreover, she said China-Pakistan relations have maintained a good momentum of development.

“The two sides have maintained frequent high-level exchanges and pragmatic cooperation in various fields has progressed smoothly,” she added.

