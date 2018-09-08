Defence Day celebrated in UAE

ABU DHABI: Pakistan has defeated terrorism and extremism while looking for a higher level of friendship with its neighbors and key allies, said Pakistan’s highest diplomat as well as military attaché in Abu Dhabi while observing the 53rd Defence Day here.

The day was observed to pay tribute to the armed forces of Pakistan who rendered tremendous sacrifices in the service of their motherland.

In this connection, a reception was arranged at the local hotel where the UAE Minister of Tolerance Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan and Minister of State for Defence Mohammed Ahmed Al Bowardi were chief guests.

Diplomatic corps accredited in the UAE also attended the celebrations.

The evening started with the national anthems of the United Arab Emirates and Pakistan.

Addressing the diplomats and dignitaries, Ambassador of Pakistan to the UAE Moazzam Ahmad Khan remembered the sacrifices rendered by Pakistan’s armed forces to defend the homeland from internal and external threats.

Referring to the war against terrorism, he acknowledged the Pakistanis who laid down their lives and lost their loved ones during different operations against terrorism.

He said Pakistan successfully defeated terrorists inside its boundaries and expressed the hope it will also overcome other challenges. The ambassador said that Pakistan had always desired peace and development in the region.

“We will continue to make sincere efforts for developing friendly and mutual beneficial relations with our neighbours.”

He also called for just and lasting solution to the Kashmir dispute for durable peace in south Asia.

Talking with The News, Defence Attache of Pakistan in the UAE Air Commodore Mohammad Akhtar proudly said it was honour to receive two UAE state ministers in the gathering.

Air Commodore Mohammad Akhtar further stated that Pakistan and UAE had historical relations especially in the field of defence and security.

“This year Defence Day is unique because the armed forces of Pakistan have achieved standout achievements in the war against terrorism which provided stability and continuity to the motherland,” he added. In the gathering, number of Pakistanis living in the Emirates also showed their solidarity with armed forces and took pictures along with the military officials.