Ishtiaq Baig meets Nawaz at Adiala Jail

KARACHI: Mirza Ishtiaq Baig, President, PML-N Business forum met former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz at Adiala jail, where he found both in high sprit, says a press release.

Former prime minister in his message thanked business community and people of Karachi for their support to PML-N in the recent elections.