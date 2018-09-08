Ishtiaq Baig meets Nawaz at Adiala Jail

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Mirza Ishtiaq Baig, President, PML-N Business forum met former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz at Adiala jail, where he found both in high sprit, says a press release.
Former prime minister in his message thanked business community and people of Karachi for their support to PML-N in the recent elections.
KARACHI: Mirza Ishtiaq Baig, President, PML-N Business forum met former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz at Adiala jail, where he found both in high sprit, says a press release.
Former prime minister in his message thanked business community and people of Karachi for their support to PML-N in the recent elections.
Comments