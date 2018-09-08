Al-Azizia reference: JIT head denies writing verification letter to Saudi govt

ISLAMABAD: Joint Investigation Team (JIT) head Wajid Zia Friday admitted before the Accountability Court-II that the JIT didn’t know the actual name of Hill Metal Establishment when they’d sent the request to Saudi authorities during probe against the Sharif family.

Judge Arshad Malik resumed hearing of Al-Azizia Steel Mills corruption reference against former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.

Nawaz was presented in the court under tight security.

During cross-examination, Wajid said since they didn’t know the actual name of Hill Metal that’s why they not send any Mutual Legal Assistance (MLA) request to Saudi authorities seeking information about any entity by the name of “Hill Modern Industry for Metal Establishment” (real name of Hill Metal).

Answering questions of Khawaja Haris, counsel for former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, Wajid said the MLA (Mutual Legal Assistance) was sent to Saudi authorities on May 31, 2017 and at that time the full name of Hill Metal was not available in documents provided to the JIT.

The cross examination further revealed that despite having complete address and other details the JIT didn’t even send complete address of Hill Metal and only mentioned ‘Jeddah’ in the MLA.

Wajid admitted that after getting actual name of Hill Metal on June 30, 2017 when Hussain Nawaz produced documents, the JIT didn’t send another MLA to the Saudi authorities for verification of additional information. The court adjourned hearing till Monday. Khawaja Haris will continue cross-examination.