Saudi minister eyes good relations with Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Saudi Information Minister Dr Awwad bin Saleh Al-Awwad has said that Pakistan and Saudi Arabia enjoy brotherly ties and scope of its further improvement would be explored during his current visit to Pakistan.

He was talking to media at the residence of Saudi Ambassador for Pakistan Nawaf bin Saeed Al-Malkey in Diplomatic Enclave on Friday evening. He is here for three days on the special invitation by his counterpart Fawad Chaudhary.

The Saudi minister, who holds important stature in Saudi cabinet, has brought message from Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdul Aziz and Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman for Prime Minister Imran Khan. He will have meeting with the Prime Minister before returning home.

To a question the minister said that modernisation of Saudi Arabia will have no adverse impact on the Saudi Arabia’s being a leading Muslim country. Islam is religion of peace and Saudi leadership is assuring the world that it has got nothing to do with extremism and terrorism. Dr Awwad bin Saleh Al-Awwad said that Pakistan enjoys special place in heart of Saudi leadership since the Saudi Arabia attaches significant importance to its relations with Pakistan.

Saudi Ambassador Nawaf bin Saeed Al-Malkey said on the occasion that the visit of the minister will help in improvement further the existing multifacet relations of our two brotherly countries. Earlier Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry has said that Pakistan enjoys brotherly relations with Saudi Arabia.

In meeting with Awwad bin Saleh Awwad in Islamabad on Friday, Fawad Chaudhry said that the Saudi Information Minister’s visit to Pakistan will increase the bilateral cooperation. The Saudi Information Minister Awwad bin Saleh Awwad arrived in Islamabad earlier in the day on the special invitation of the Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry. The Saudi Information Minister will also meet Prime Minister Imran Khan.

His visit is aimed at exploring new avenues of cooperation between the two Countries. Earlier in a statement, Fawad Chaudhry said that both the sides will discuss the opportunities that exist for promotion of cooperation in the areas of information and culture. He said that discussion will also focus on expanding bilateral relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.