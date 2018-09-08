Sat September 08, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Pak Army has reversed Great Game: report

Pak Army has reversed Great Game: report
FBR collects Rs547 billion in tax on oil sales in FY2018

FBR collects Rs547 billion in tax on oil sales in FY2018
Carec to enhance Pakistan’s exports to China: ADB

Carec to enhance Pakistan’s exports to China: ADB
PM Imran Khan’s sons visit Pakistan

PM Imran Khan’s sons visit Pakistan
Prime Minister decides to include four more ministers in federal cabinet

Prime Minister decides to include four more ministers in federal cabinet

Ready to talk with India, says minister

Ready to talk with India, says minister
FM Qureshi Saudi minister discuss Pak-Saudi ties

FM Qureshi Saudi minister discuss Pak-Saudi ties
Karachi Mayor Waseem Akhtar's car snatched at gun-point in Defence

Karachi Mayor Waseem Akhtar's car snatched at gun-point in Defence

Shehbaz Sharif seeks parliamentary probe into alleged vote fraud, slams gas price hike

Shehbaz Sharif seeks parliamentary probe into alleged vote fraud, slams gas price hike
ECP releases schedule for KPK by-elections

ECP releases schedule for KPK by-elections

National

OC
Our Correspondent
September 8, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Saudi minister eyes good relations with Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Saudi Information Minister Dr Awwad bin Saleh Al-Awwad has said that Pakistan and Saudi Arabia enjoy brotherly ties and scope of its further improvement would be explored during his current visit to Pakistan.

He was talking to media at the residence of Saudi Ambassador for Pakistan Nawaf bin Saeed Al-Malkey in Diplomatic Enclave on Friday evening. He is here for three days on the special invitation by his counterpart Fawad Chaudhary.

The Saudi minister, who holds important stature in Saudi cabinet, has brought message from Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdul Aziz and Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman for Prime Minister Imran Khan. He will have meeting with the Prime Minister before returning home.

To a question the minister said that modernisation of Saudi Arabia will have no adverse impact on the Saudi Arabia’s being a leading Muslim country. Islam is religion of peace and Saudi leadership is assuring the world that it has got nothing to do with extremism and terrorism. Dr Awwad bin Saleh Al-Awwad said that Pakistan enjoys special place in heart of Saudi leadership since the Saudi Arabia attaches significant importance to its relations with Pakistan.

Saudi Ambassador Nawaf bin Saeed Al-Malkey said on the occasion that the visit of the minister will help in improvement further the existing multifacet relations of our two brotherly countries. Earlier Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry has said that Pakistan enjoys brotherly relations with Saudi Arabia.

In meeting with Awwad bin Saleh Awwad in Islamabad on Friday, Fawad Chaudhry said that the Saudi Information Minister’s visit to Pakistan will increase the bilateral cooperation. The Saudi Information Minister Awwad bin Saleh Awwad arrived in Islamabad earlier in the day on the special invitation of the Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry. The Saudi Information Minister will also meet Prime Minister Imran Khan.

His visit is aimed at exploring new avenues of cooperation between the two Countries. Earlier in a statement, Fawad Chaudhry said that both the sides will discuss the opportunities that exist for promotion of cooperation in the areas of information and culture. He said that discussion will also focus on expanding bilateral relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Twinkle Khanna expresses displeasure on being called feminist ‘icon’

Twinkle Khanna expresses displeasure on being called feminist ‘icon’
Buttler underlines Test class with England rescue act

Buttler underlines Test class with England rescue act
Ariana Grande is getting blamed for ex-boyfriend Mac Miller's death

Ariana Grande is getting blamed for ex-boyfriend Mac Miller's death

Nicki Minaj gets assaulted by Cardi B at New York party

Nicki Minaj gets assaulted by Cardi B at New York party

Photos & Videos

Alibaba co-founder Jack Ma announces retirement

Alibaba co-founder Jack Ma announces retirement
Nicki Minaj gets assaulted by Cardi B at New York party

Nicki Minaj gets assaulted by Cardi B at New York party

Afridi reacts to 'Naswar video'

Afridi reacts to 'Naswar video'
Video gives glimpse into palatial PM House Imran decided not to use

Video gives glimpse into palatial PM House Imran decided not to use