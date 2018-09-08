Atif for cementing ties with South Korea through tourism, culture

PESHAWAR: Senior Minister Muhammad Atif Khan on Friday said that Pakistan and South Korea’s bilateral ties would be cemented through promotion of tourism and culture and people-to-people contacts.

Talking to Ambassador of the Republic of South Korea to Pakistan, Kwak Sung-Kyu here, Atif Khan said that many Buddhist holy sites, monasteries, and archaeological ruins were located in Pakistan, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The senior minister and Korean envoy discussed various matter pertaining to mutual interests.

Meanwhile, in a meeting with Dr Maryam Chughtai of Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS), the senior minister, who also has the portfolio of Sports, Tourism, Archaeology, Culture, Museums and Youth Affairs, said the KP government was trying hard to stand the youth on their feet by providing employment and launching businesses for them under the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Impact Challenge programme.

The senior minister said the KP Impact Challenge programme was first of its kind government-led initiative for economic and social impact competition to promote youth entrepreneurship, innovation, and to provide economic opportunities to talented youth.