Woman shot dead

MANSEHRA: A woman was shot dead in Gandian village in Oghi on Friday.
Zubaida Bibi, married to a man in Oghi, had come to meet his family in Gandian when unidentified assailants shot her dead.
The first information report of the incident was registered in the Baffa Police Station. The police officials said they were conducting raids to arrest the killers.
