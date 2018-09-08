Govt urged to staff, equip Karak health centres

KARAK: The health centres in the district are facing the shortage of medical officers (MOs) and other health staff.

Speaking to media persons, members of Khattak Ittehad including Ahmad Jan, Noor Wali Khan and others claimed that medical officers were not available in eight basic health centres of the district.

The elders said that even the posts of lady health visitors are vacant in the health centres. They said most of the health facilities were run through medical technicians or other lower grade staff.

The elders demanded the government to provide male and female doctors to all health centres of the district. The elders also demanded provision of medical equipment to all hospitals of the district.