Criminal couple arrested

KARACHI: A couple was arrested for robbing gold ornaments and cash from a house by the Saddar police on Friday.

According to police, a few days ago Seliya lodged a complaint at the police station that unknown suspects had stolen gold jewellery and cash from her house.

During the course of investigation, police arrested Seliya’s maid Rubab, who confessed that she had stolen the items with the help of Sam, her boyfriend.

The two suspects were arrested and the stolen gold ornaments weighing five tolas were seized from them.