September 8, 2018

Misuse of authority

AC summons Gilani, 6 others on 26th

By Our correspondent

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court Friday issued a summons to former prime minister and PPP leader Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani to appear before it on September 26 in a Rs128 million corruption case. Notices have also been issued to six other accused in the case.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had filed a corruption reference against Gilani, a former principal information officer (PIO), former information secretary and others for running an illegal publicity campaign inflicting a loss of Rs128 million on the national exchequer.

As per details, Gilani allegedly directed officials to run a media campaign for highlighting the achievements of USF.

Former information secretary misused his authority in the award of illegal publicity campaign through an advertisement company against rules.

The accused in connivance with each other caused a loss of approximately Rs128 million to the national exchequer.

