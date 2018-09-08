Sat September 08, 2018
MSZ
Muhammad Saleh Zaafir
September 8, 2018

Donate dollars for dams

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has appealed to the nation, including overseas Pakistanis, to donate generously for construction of dams in the country. He has warned that Pakistan could face famine-like conditions by 2025 if dams are not built now.

In a message to the nation broadcast Friday evening after his meeting with the Chief Justice Pakistan Saaqib Nisar, Imran Khan said that dams are vital for the country and its future generations. He asked overseas Pakistanis, especially those living in European countries and the United States, to contribute at least one thousand dollars in the fund.

Pakistanis working in the Middle East and other countries can also contribute according to their capacity. Imran Khan said that eight to nine million Pakistanis are living overseas. Their contribution will not only help build dams but also improve the foreign exchange reserves that are at a lower level.

The prime minister said if adequate funds become available, these dams could be constructed in a period of five years. The premier said no one will give loans to Pakistan. He assured Pakistanis that he himself will protect the money which will be used for construction of dams. He said he has been taking presentations since the last two week on the issues faced by the country. He said the prime minister’s fund for dam would now be part of the chief justice’s fund and both will be merged. He said Rs1.8 billion has so far been collected in the chief justice fund for dams.

Imran Khan lauded the chief justice for taking initiative for construction of dams which was basically the responsibility of the politicians. The prime minister said Pakistan could face famine-like conditions by 2025 if dams were not constructed now.

The premier said water scarcity is the major issue for Pakistan. Giving statistics of water use, the prime minister said each Pakistani received a share of 5,600 cubic meters of water in 1947. That share has now shrunk to 1,000 cubic meters. Imran further said the storage capacity of water in Pakistan is only for 30 days, whereas India has this capacity for 90 days and Egypt has 1,000 days. According to world standards, he said, the safe capacity level is 120 days. The prime minister said dams are vital for storage of water.

This was PM Imran Khan’s second address to the nation since assuming office. In his first address, the prime minister had outlined austerity measures and the need to tackle corruption to bring Pakistan on track.

Speaking further on the water crisis during Friday’s address, he said that a ministry would be formed which would work towards resolving the crisis. The prime minister also appealed to overseas Pakistanis to invest in the country, deposit money and send remittances in Pakistani banks.

