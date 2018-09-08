Sat September 08, 2018
September 8, 2018

M Marsh to lead Scorchers in Big Bash

SYDNEY: Banned Australia batsman Cameron Bancroft will be part of a new-look Perth Scorchers squad that will see Mitchell Marsh filling the captaincy position left vacant by Adam Voges.

With 25-year-old Bancroft’s nine-month suspension expiring in December, he is expected to turn up against the Hobart Hurricanes on December 30 in the eighth edition of the Big Bash League (BBL).

Bancroft was among the three Australia players who were banned for roles in the ball-tampering scandal during the Cape Town Test in March.

While Steven Smith and David Warner were suspended from playing international and Australian domestic cricket for 12 months, Bancroft was banned for nine months which will end after Christmas this year.

He had returned on the field in the Northern Territory Strike League in Darwin in May and the BBL is expected to be his return after the ban.

Marsh’s elevation follows Voges taking up the coach’s role — with both the Western Australia and the Scorchers sides — in the wake of Justin Langer’s appointment as Australia’s head coach.

Currently, only England’s David Willey features as their lone overseas recruit, leaving the second foreign players’s slot vacant.

With their campaign scheduled to get underway on December 20, against the Melbourne Renegades, Scorchers will look to better their semi-final finish from last season and gun for a fourth Big Bash League title.

