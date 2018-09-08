WORLD SERIES EVENT IN LAHORE: Three teams refuse to travel to Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Hockey Federation’s woes have deepened further as the Asian Hockey Federation has distanced itself from the World Series event in Lahore, saying it comes directly under the international body.

The World Series event will be held from September 26-30.

According to reports, the hockey federations of Oman, Qatar and Sri Lanka have expressed their inability to travel to Pakistan. Apparently, they have given lack of finances as the reason for their refusal. However, it is believed that security was their prime concern as no assurance in real terms was extended to them.

Now only Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Kazakhstan are left to compete in the important event.

When ‘The News’ approached an AHF official at its headquarters in Lahore, he said the Asian body had nothing to do with the World Hockey Series as it directly comes under the International Hockey Federation (FIH).

“It is not the AHF but the FIH that is responsible for ensuring teams’ participation in World Series events. I think for the PHF, it would be appropriate to approach the international body. We are there to plead the PHF’s case,” he said.

The PHF is under considerable pressure these days as back to back poor performances at the international level have already demoralised officials to the extent that most of them have started making excuses for such a pathetic show.

Following last place finish in the Champions Trophy, the national outfit finished seventh in the Commonwealth Games and fourth in the 2018 Asian Games.

The reluctance of teams to travel to Pakistan for the World Series is yet another blow to the PHF management. It is yet to be seen as what measures the officials would take to convince the FIH or respective federations to allow the teams to travel to Pakistan.

Participation of three teams plus Pakistan will only make the World Series a non-event. All these teams are ranked outside 30.