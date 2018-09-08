Brazil presidential election plunged into chaos after front-runner stabbed

JUIZ DE FORA, Brazil: The run-up to a presidential election in Brazil was plunged into chaos on Friday after a knife attack on far-right candidate Jair Bolsonaro put the front-runner in intensive care just a month before the vote.

Congressman Jair Bolsonaro, who has enraged many Brazilians for years with controversial comments but has a devoted following among conservative voters, could take two months to fully recover and will spend at least a week in the hospital, following the life-threatening injuries, doctors said. Dr Luiz Henrique Borsato, who operated on the candidate, said the internal wounds were "grave" and "put the patient's life at risk.

"Doctors were worried about an infection since Bolsonaro's intestines were perforated, he added. "(The pain) was intolerable and it seemed like maybe something worse was happening," he said in a video from his hospital bed early Friday.

Talking in a raspy voice with a tube to his nose and hospital monitors beeping nearby, he said, "I was preparing for this sort of thing. You run risks. "Bolsonaro´s son, Eduardo, also a congressman, said his father had lost two liters (4.23 pints) of blood from the ordeal.

He was being to another hospital in Sao Paulo. The Federal Police said in a statement its officers were escorting Bolsonaro at the time of the knife attack and that the "aggressor" was caught in the act. It said the circumstances were being probed. -