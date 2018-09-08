Kartarpur border opening : No words to thank PM Imran, says Sidhu

NEW DELHI: Former Indian cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu on Friday welcomed Pakistan's decision to open the Kartarpur corridor for Sikh pilgrims in November, according to Geo News report. I have "no words to thank" Prime Minister Imran Khan, the former cricketer said, according to NDTV. "They [Pakistan] are ready to open the corridor of Kartarpur Sahib on the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Ji. There can be no bigger happiness than this for the people of Punjab," Sidhu said. The former cricketer, who recently visited Pakistan to attend PM Imran's oath-taking ceremony, also urged the Indian government to reciprocate to Pakistan's gesture. "I plead to the Indian prime minister and the External Affairs Ministry that if they have made an effort, you should also make an effort," he said. This "is not the time for religion- based politics", Sidhu asserted.