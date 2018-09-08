Student injured as part of classroom roof crumbles

TAKHTBHAI: A nine-year-old student suffered a head injury as the ceiling of a school crumbled on Thursday.

Shayan, a fourth-grader of Government Primary School Qutabgarh, was busy in learning lesson when a large chunk of the plaster from the ceiling fell on his head, leaving him injured and bleeding.

Tehsil Nazim Javed Iqbal and councillor Shafer Ahmed inspected the building of the school. They gathered information about the incident. The local village council in its meeting condemned the negligence of the Education Department and provincial government and demanded immediate repair.

It was learnt that parents, school administration and local government representatives had repeatedly approached provincial government, Education Department, Mardan deputy commissioner and lawmakers to get the repair and maintenance work at the school done but their pleas fell on deaf ears.