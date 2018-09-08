Assault case against Rescue 1122 PRO quashed

LAHORE: An FIR against PRO Rescue 1122 Jam Sajjad Hussain has been quashed after it was proved fake during rigorous investigations.

Defence-A Investigation Police have exonerated him from all charges of sexual assault on a junior female emergency medical technician (EMT) Saima Javed. The case was thoroughly investigated by Senior Superintendent of Police Investigations Lahore Awais Ahmad Malik, SP Investigations Cantonment Police Division Shah Nawaz, Assistant Superintendent of Police Ikramullah, SHO PS Defence-A and Anti-Gender Crime Cell.

After conducting investigations on scientific methods while involving Punjab Forensic Science Agency & other allied agencies, the Anti-Gender Crime Cell, Cantonment Investigation Police Division has finally quashed the FIR registered by the Defence-A Police Station.

The discharge report revealed that the PRO neither met Saima Javed nor invited

her to his former official residential flat at DHA-Rescue Station on the Ghazi Road. The report revealed that she got registered a case against the officer quoting a two-year old incident in October 2016, but she failed to give proof. The public relations officer said he might forgive them after consulting his counsel.

The investigation report, a copy of which is available with The News, contained the scientific polygraphic test report of the complainant Saima Javed which stated that the complainant cannot be “confirmed as truthful” in light of the questions about the act against her will. The DNA report also revealed that no seminal material was detected on both items, taken for medical examination; therefore, no further tests were required.

The report said the matter seemed to be the result of conspiracies of a lobby inside Rescue 1122 working against the said officer. The DG Rescue 1122 has issued a warning notice to Head of Safety Wing Muhammad Ahsan over his suspicious role in maligning senior officers. The letter says: “Almost all the negative things were originating from your office”. Naseer in the letter held him responsible for spreading disinformation via Whatsapp messages against Social Welfare Officer Sumaira Liaquat.

The DG Rescue held him responsible for sending frivolous, concocted and deceiving emails from his email account to Saima Javed, who submitted the same applications to different forums to blackmail officers and the department as well.

The report said the complainant had claimed to have text messages, calls, videos, but during the course of investigations, she failed to provide any eyewitness, mobile text, data or any other document to prove her allegations. The report said several rescue officers, in their statements, categorically denied witnessing the complainant along with the officer, rather they maintained the officer used to reside at his official residence along with his family and kids.

Giving the background of the case, a senior officer seeking anonymity, said that before submission of application against her senior officers, there are around 100 applications against Saima Javed submitted by 13 female officers, instructors & female cadets of different charges of hurling life threats, using abusive language, criminal intimidation, filming the cadets, demands of immoral activities from female rescuers & threats of lodging FIRs against her officers. Instead of taking disciplinary action against her, the department continued providing her “opportunities” just to continue leveling heinous allegations against her officers. Later, the complainant occupied a room in Emergency Services Academy and started hurling life threats at female cadets, instructors and officers threatening them to lodge the same sort of complaint against them. Female Warden Roqiaya Bano Javed issued a warning to Saima Javed on August 18, 2018 on the same charges of filming, hurling life threats, intimidation, and asked her to vacate the accommodation. Consequently, three inquiry committees were constituted against the complainant, but she refused to appear before the committees and the department remained mum over grave situation and let her continue maligning PRO Jam Sajjad.

Meanwhile, Adjutant Training Dr Ali Imam Syed reported misbehavior, poor performance and poor discipline of Saima Javed that led to her transfer from the academy to Lahore but she refused to join duty. Again the same sort of “opportunity” was provided to her to continue maligning. Consequently, she called Police 15 and leveled gang-rape charges against several officers, specifically when Adjutant Training asked her to adjust herself with other female cadets. Chuhng Circle Police arrived and reported it a fake call, however, Saima Javed continued calling Police 15 time and again.

According to sources, DG Rescue 1122 Dr Rizwan Naseer could not tackle the internal matter of the officers and succumbed to the pressure of a strong lobby, besides victimising PRO Jam Sajjad. During this episode, he sent him on forced leave twice, deprived him of his government residence and official vehicle. He let Jam Sajjad and his family suffer from the trauma despite knowing that the complainant of the FIR had become a tool at the hands of the lobby due to her psychological issues.

When contacted, the DG Rescue says different inquiries are under way against Saima Javed as a number of officers have complained about her misconduct.

To a question about victimization of PRO Jam Sajjad, he denied the allegation, saying the PRO was sent on leave so that he could focus on investigations. Once cleared of charges in both inquiries, he would resume his duties. He said he was going to take strict action against officials bringing disrespect to the department.