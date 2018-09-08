President holds farewell meeting with staffers

ISLAMABAD: President Mamnoon Hussain on Friday held a farewell meeting with officers and workers of the President House and thanked them for extending cooperation to him during his five-year term. The president told the staffers that during his tenure, he always adhered to his constitutional limits and strived to fulfil his responsibilities. He said some misunderstandings prevailed in the society regarding the responsibilities of the president because in the past, some presidents had pursued the policies of their liking and disliking instead of following the law and the constitution. The president said after leaving the presidency, he would restart living the life of a common man. He advised the President House’s staffers to enable their children meet the modern trends by learning modern skills because the education could guarantee the development of any society.