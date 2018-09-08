Man commits suicide after killing wife

OKARA: A man committed suicide after killing his wife over a domestic dispute

at Mirzapur village on Friday. Akbar, 35, exchanged harsh words with his wife Sughran Bibi and in a fit of rage shot her dead. After killing her, he shot himself dead with the same pistol.

3 SUFFER INJURIES: Three people, including two children, suffered injuries in a collision between two motorcycles on Friday. Sadaqat and his sister Ramisha were coming from school on a motorcycle.

They were hit by the motorcycle of milkman Muhammad Aslam, who also hit two children. As a result, two children and Sadaqat sustained injuries. They were shifted to hospital.

US, INDIA TIES CONDEMNED: PTI ticket-holder Chaudhry Abdullah Tahir Friday condemned the alliance between the US and India. Addressing a press conference, he said the US’ demand of ‘do more’ from Pakistan and transfer of defence technology to India would start a new global war. He said the whole world acknowledged the standing and achievements of Pakistan Army and India should keep this thing in mind.