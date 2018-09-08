Punjab govt to issue health cards, build new colonies for journalists’

MULTAN: The Punjab government has decided to issue health cards to all journalists across the province and establish new journalist colonies at district and divisional level.

The government has directed the Punjab Information Department to prepare lists of journalists working in the field, for newspapers and news channels to issue them the health insurance cards, said Punjab Information and Culture secretary Bilal Ahmed Butt during a meeting with the information department officials here on Friday. He said journalists should highlight the positive policies of the government. He said the Punjab government had taken prudent steps for the welfare of journalists.

Butt said that the Journalist Housing Foundation office established at Multan information office would be activated in the coming days and staff would be recruited for proper coverage of the government activities. He said refresher courses for information department staffers would be started soon.

Later, he visited the Multan Arts Council. He said the government was fully patronising the art and hunting the new talent. He said the government was going to launch a diploma programme for artists. He appreciated the talent hunt at Multan Arts Council.

Multan Information Department director Tahir Mehmood, Multan Arts Council director Sajjad Jehani, deputy directors information Syed Majid Ali Shah and Asghar Khan, information officer Wasim Yousaf and Irum Saleemi were present on the occasion.

MWMC to build landfill site on 82 acres land: The Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) will construct landfill site on 82 acres land near Mouzza Bulail to dump waste of the city. MWMC Manager OperationUsman Khursheed said that a proposal had sent to concerned department for approval. He said that a team would visit the site soon to get an estimate of cost. It would take two years for completion and would have the capacity of waste dumping for 12 years, he added. Usman Khursheed said that MWMC was lifting over 500 ton waste daily from the city.

‘Govt social reforms to help improve society’: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA Malik Amir Dogar has said that social reforms, initiated by the incumbent government, would help improve society in the country. He said that the social reforms presented by Prime Minister Imran Khan in his first speech were actually depiction of party’s social struggle. Addressing a function, Malik Amir said that he would consult the forum soon to devise a plan for improving the city conditions.