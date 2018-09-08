20,000 vacancies in Railways: Rashid

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said Pakistan Railways (PR) has 20,000 vacancies available whereas 10,000 essential job posts would be filled on merit soon.

Talking to media here on Friday, he said Pakistan Railways has the potential to generate maximum revenue which could contribute huge amounts to alleviate national debts. He said that two new Express trains would be launched next week from Islamabad and Lahore on September 14, 15 respectively.

He said Pakistan Railways would soon begin train service from Rawalpindi to Lahore in three and a half hours. He said 60 percent population inhabits along the railways tracks whereas all railways routes would be made environment friendly.

The minister said 660 passenger coaches were outdated which would be upgraded. Wi-Fi and passenger tracking systems are going to be introduced in trains for public convenience and safety, he said.

He said Pakistan Railways is going to sign coal agreement with Jamshoro Power Plant. Pakistan Railways success is nations success and it has dedicated officials who want to improve its performance and Pakistan Railways would soon give good news, he remarked.